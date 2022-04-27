World Earth Day-2022: Need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

April 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: World Earth Day-2022 was celebrated at the National Institute of Engineering, (NIE), Mysuru, on Apr.22 with the theme ‘Invest on Planet Earth’. The event was organised by the Centre for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technologies (CREST) and NIE – Incubation & Startup Centre.

It emphasised the need for reduction in greenhouse gas emission, waste management, rainwater harvesting and adoption of sustainable green technologies. The event created an interactive forum comprising Environmental Engineers of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Professors and Faculty of NIE, students and the general public.

Shilpa, Environmental Engineer from MCC, highlighted Mysuru as a clean city and said MCC is strongly supported by NIE’s initiative of promoting environmental-friendly technologies.

Prof. Shamsundar Subbarao, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, said “Our Earth needs more trees to capture, manage carbon footprint and develop a green micro-ecosystem.”

Poster presentation of CREST promoted technologies, distribution of organic manure, tree planting and seed ball preparation activities were conducted to educate the public on the reduction of carbon footprint.

Dr. M.S. Ganesh Prasad, Vice-Principal, NIE; Dr. H.S. Prasanna, Dean P&I; Amjad Husain, Head-Incubation & Startup Centre; G. Vivek Bharadwaj, Programme Coordinator, NIE-Incubation Centre, faculty and students of the institute were present on the occasion, according to a press release from Dr. N.V. Raghavendra, Principal, NIE.