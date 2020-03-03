World Hearing Day: Actress Amulya inaugurates hearing screening camp for new-born babies

March 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking World Hearing Day, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, had organised a free hearing screening camp for new-born babies at Cheluvamba Hospital here this morning.

Leading Kannada actress Amulya Jagadish inaugurated the camp for new-born infants at the hospital while the Audiologists conducted otoacoustic emission (OAE) test using the neonatal hearing screening device to screen the neonates. OAE test is a fast, reliable and inexpensive test to detect hearing loss in children.

World Hearing Day is celebrated on the 3rd of March every year as global hearing awareness day.

AIISH, Mysuru, a premier institute for communication disorder under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has taken the lead role in celebrating the Word Hearing Day in India.

As a routine, AIISH conducts Newborn Screening in 19 Hospitals in Mysuru and has additional 14 Newborn Hearing Screening Centres spread across the country at present. Through these efforts, more than 56,000 babies have been successfully screened for hearing in the last one year. The event held today aims for wide publicity among the public about the definite need for hearing screening for every new-born in India.

Census of 2011 reveals that nearly 19% of the population with disability is due to hearing impairment. However, hearing loss being a hidden disability parents fail to detect it early and initiate rehabilitation. It needs experts such as audiologists to detect hearing loss well within one month of age and parents should make every attempt to get their new-born baby tested for hearing abnormalities as it will extremely impact speech and language development.

Actress Amulya’s husband Jagadish R. Chandra, AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, Dean and Director of MMC&RI Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, District Audiologist Dr. Vineeta, District Health Education Officer Prakash, Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Pramila, Head of the Paediatric Department Dr. Sudha Rudrappa, one of the successful beneficiaries of AIISH Abdulla Moiddin and others were present.

JSS students cycle to create awareness

As part of the World Hearing Day, JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing had organised Cyclothon from JSS Institute premises, M.G. Road in city this morning. The event was held to create awareness about the effects of noise on hearing, hearing conservation and need for timely hearing evaluation.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by R. Mahesh, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Director (Medical Education Division). Over 100 students of JSS Institute participated in the event and peddled Trin Trin bicycles through Agrahara Circle, RTO Circle, Law Courts, Maharaja College Grounds, Ramaswamy Circle, Basaveshwara Circle to culminate at JSS Hospital.

In an effort to create public awareness among people about the importance of hearing, JSS Institute had conducted a flash mob at Mall of Mysore yesterday. Also, a live Radio Phone-in programme was held to address queries from the public related to speech and hearing disabilities.

Awareness Jatha by DDRC

District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC), Mysuru, in association with Women and Child Development Department, Government School for the Blind and Deaf and Dumb in Tilaknagar too had organised an Awareness Jatha on hearing disabilities this morning.

Women and Child Development Deputy Director Padma flagged off the event. Over 300 students of Blind School and Deaf and Dumb School and Department Staff participated in the Jatha which highlighted the importance of early detection of hearing impairment. District Welfare Officer for Disabled D.J. Mamatha, Child Development Project Officer Manjula Patil, Blind School Superintendent Satish, Deaf and Dumb School Superintendent Harish and others were present.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DDRC Audiologist and Speech Therapist Irfana Husen said, “Among 21 types of disabilities, hearing impairment is one of the most common disability affecting all age groups. Hearing impairment, deafness or hearing loss refers to the total or partial inability to hear sounds. Symptoms may be mild, moderate, severe or profound. A person with mild to moderate hearing impairment may have problems in understanding speech, especially if there is a lot of noise around, while those with moderate to severe deafness may need a hearing aid. Some with severe to profound hearing loss rely on lip-reading and sign language to communicate with others.”

“According to WHO (2018) data, the prevalence of hearing impairment in India is around 6.3%, which means 63 million people are suffering from significant auditory loss. The estimated prevalence of adult onset deafness in India is 7.6% and childhood onset deafness is 2%,” she said.