Yaduveer to inaugurate Zoo Youth Club on July 28

Mysuru: Youth Club is a unique educational programme for the young people of the Mysuru city, which has been providing conservation education in a genuinely integrated way for the last twenty-six years and growing stronger every year.

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) is often the first contact with nature and so it has been the incubator of the conservationists of tomorrow. The knowledge imparted to the members of this Club is vital to their understanding of the components of biodiversity and their interactions.

It is one of the sustained public awareness campaigns and a communication programme which involves citizens of future to enable them to understand both the utilitarian and the aesthetic importance of nature.

Mysuru Zoo, which has successfully conducted 26 Youth Club activities continuously since its initiation, has organised the inauguration for Youth Club-2019 on Juy 28 at 10.30 am at the Zoo Amphitheatre for the 60 applicants, their parents and general public.

The event will be inaugurated by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the presence of C. Jayaram, Chairman, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), Dr. N.H. Ravindranath, retired Professor, Centre for Sustainable Development, IISc., Bengaluru, B.P. Ravi, APCCF and Member-Secretary, ZAK and T. Heeralal, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle. Wildlife enthusiasts and general public may attend the programme.

Animals adopted

The following persons have adopted the animals of Mysuru Zoo under “Adoption of Animals” scheme by paying the adoption fee: V. Bharath, Mandya – Indian Muntjac (Rs.5,000); V.Sundaram, Mysuru – Grey Parrot (Rs.2,000); Phoenix International Academy, Mysuru – Common Peafowl (Rs.3,500); R.Das Gupta, Madhya Pradesh – King Cobra (Rs.3,500); Harish M. Nara, Bagalkot – Peacock (Rs.3,500); S.Suryanarayana, Bengaluru – White Peacock and Red Jungle Fowl (Rs.7,000); H.M. Kumari, Tumakuru – Budgerigar (Rs.1,000); Anarghya Baguru, Bengaluru – Spotted Whistling Duck (Rs.2,000); Ramgad Srinivas, Ballari – Four Horned Antelopem (Rs.5,000).

Renewal of Jaguar adoption

Dhruv Compusoft Consultancy Pvt Ltd. Mysuru, has renewed the adoption of Jaguar under Animal Adoption Scheme by making a payment of Rs.35,000, according to the Zoo Executive Director.

