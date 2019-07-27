Mysuru’s contribution to Chandrayaan-2 Mission

Mysuru: Mysore Polymers and Rubber Products Ltd. (MYPOL), a Mysuru-based company started in 1982 under the leadership of C.D. Nagarajan, Executive Chairman, has added one more feather to its cap of achievements.

MYPOL has supplied ‘Linear Rubber Bellow’ a very critical part used for ‘Heat-Shield separation’ in the recent ‘Chandrayaan-2’ mission. This critical part was jointly developed, over a period of several years, with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) engineers and MYPOLs’ product and compound development specialists.

After several trials and tests, the part was approved by VSSC for use in the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has used MYPOL parts for the last several years in their successful launches.

