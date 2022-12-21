Yashaswi Somashekar takes charge as MUDA Chairman

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after he was nominated by the State Government to the post, BJP leader Yashaswi S. Somashekar took charge as the new Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at the MUDA Office on JLB Road here this morning.

The Chairman’s post was vacant for the past five months after another BJP leader H.V. Rajeev had demitted Office in July this year following Government instructions. Later, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner functioned as the Chairman in official capacity till now.

Speaking after assuming charge, Yashaswi Somashekar said he would take stock of the ongoing projects and make serious efforts to expedite them.

Pointing out that all future plans and projects of MUDA will be discussed at the next general meeting, Yashaswi Somashekar said that he will strive for speedy and effective implementation of all works, as he has little time, with the Assembly polls just a few months away.

He said that he would work sincerely and waste no time in completing pending works, with cooperation of all MUDA members, officers and other staff.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Secretary Venkataraju, Town Planner Member Shesha, Superintending Engineer Channakeshava and other officials were present.

Yashaswi Somashekar, also a hotelier, was greeted by Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and other office-bearers.

The Government on Tuesday, had nominated Yashaswi Somashekar as new MUDA Chairman. Satish Kabadi, Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department, had issued an order to this effect.

Somashekar, a resident of M.G. Road in Khille Mohalla, is a senior BJP leader of the city, who has served the party in various capacities for over three decades. His appointment to the key post comes at a time when the Assembly polls are round the corner but he gets only some time to take forward MUDA’s ambitious plans of providing sites and houses to the long list of deserving applicants.