Crime Prevention Month: Cops, students take out awareness rally

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Crime Prevention Month, Mysuru City Police, along with over 1,000 College students took out an awareness rally in city this morning.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh flagged off the rally in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in which students from various Colleges including Sadvidya PU College, Maharani’s PU College, Vani Vilas PU College and St. Joseph’s PU College and Police personnel took part.

The students, holding placards with messages on crime prevention, and the Police Band leading the rally, passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Irwin Road and Rave Beedhi, before culminating at the starting point.

Speaking before flagging off the rally, the City Top Cop said that there is a need to create awareness among the youths as it is they who will inform their parents and relatives to follow rules and be vigilant.

The Police Commissioner advised the public to be vigilant and inform their jurisdictional Police Station if they are going out of station so that the Police could keep a watch on their house. He also asked house owners to give the details of those to whom they have given their house on rent, keep vigil on suspicious movements and inform the Police if they find strangers or suspicious persons moving around in their locality.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, City Armed Reserve DCP Shivaraj, Mounted Police DCP Nagaraj, Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shashidhar, N.R. Sub-Division ACP Shivashankar, K.R. ACP Gangadharaswamy, Palace ACP Chandrashekar, Inspector, Sub-Inspectors and other Police personnel were present.