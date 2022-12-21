Panel moots three names for Mysore Varsity VC post

December 21, 2022

Two from UoM — Prof. D.S. Guru, Prof. G. Venkatesh Kumar and Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy from Hyderabad

Mysore/Mysuru: The search panel formed by the State Government for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for University of Mysore (UoM) has recommended three names for the coveted post.

The panel headed by Prof. M.S. Shivakumar, a former VC of Bengaluru’s CMR University, is learnt to have recommended the names of Prof. D.S. Guru, Head of the Department of Computer Science, UoM, Prof. G. Venkatesh Kumar, Head of the Department of Psychology, UoM and Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy, a Physics faculty of the University of Hyderabad, who had previously served at Bangalore University.

It may be mentioned here that the name of Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy had been shortlisted to head the UoM in 2017 but missed out. Besides his academic achievements, Prof. Sharath is the son of Jnanpith awardee U.R. Ananthamurthy. Sharath had taught in the UoM for a couple of years from 1996.

U.R. Ananthamurthy was both a student and a teacher at the English Department of Mysore University, before he travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies.

Following the completion of the four-year tenure of Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar as VC on Nov. 15, Prof. H. Rajashekhar has been serving as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UoM.

The Government had invited applications for the post, following which 71 academicians, including Prof. H. Rajashekhar, Prof. G. Venkatesh Kumar, Prof. D.S. Guru, Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy, Prof. H.T. Basavarajappa, Prof. H.S. Bhojya Naika, Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, Prof. K. Channakeshavulu and Prof. M. Dhananjaya had applied.