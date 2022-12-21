Ramdas asks MCC to drop proposed hike in domestic water and sewerage tariff

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposing the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) proposal to hike domestic water and sewerage tariff, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas has written to the MCC asking it to drop the plan.

In a letter to the Mayor, Ramdas said it has come to his knowledge that MCC has planned the hike to raise its revenues as the Government may not continue funding of MCC’s power bills out of SFC grant. But as the Government has no plans of suspending SFC (Electricity) funding, the MCC’s proposal on tariff hike seems illogical.

The MLA has also highlighted several shortcomings in the drinking water supply system in areas coming under all the 65 MCC wards of the city, which are as under:

It has been discovered that water bill is raised for only 140 MLD, while the actual supply is 335 MLD, which means that 195 MLD has been unaccounted for. This should be rectified.

Although the MCC is issuing water bills to 1.8 lakh domestic users, only one-third payment of bills (about 60,000) is being recorded, which means that 1.2 lakh consumers are at default on payment of bills. The MCC should ensure that it receives payment for all the water bills issued to consumers, which helps in revenue enhancement.

It has also been found that there are 40,000 unauthorised water connections in the city and they should be identified and brought under the water tax net.

The MCC has planned to hike sewerage fee from the existing 30 percent to 40 percent. The MCC should maintain an Escrow Account for collecting water tax and sewerage tax from major non-residential and commercial buildings. The MCC can use the revenue thus earned for taking up new works.

MLA Ramdas, in his letter, has highlighted that the MCC should consider his suggestions and take appropriate measures underlined by him for plugging loopholes and shortcomings in the water tax and drainage (sewerage) tax collection system and thus rake in additional revenues. He has also suggested MCC to drop its proposal for hiking domestic water and sewerage tax.