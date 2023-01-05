You can still enrol name in draft voters list

January 5, 2023

Dial Helpline 1950

Mysuru: District In-charge Secretary and District Election Observer N. Jayaram has said that there is still time for the voters to make any changes in the draft voters list — like making any corrections and inclusion of names.

Jayaram came out with specific instructions at the meeting of representatives of various political parties held at Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city on Wednesday.

Stating that there is still provision for eligible voters to make corrections if any in the draft voters list till the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the calendar of 2023 Assembly elections, Jayaram said the list is available on https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in, the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka State and the voters can verify the list for authenticity.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra cautioned gullible voters about some people collecting details during elections and deceiving them. Hence, you should not share any such details or documents with persons other than those related to the Election Commission.

Unlike earlier days, there is no need to wait till Jan.1, considered as the day of eligibility for those who turn 18, to apply. Those aged above 17 years also can apply in advance. From Aug.1, 2022, applications in simplified format have been introduced. The new format of Form-8 is available to include names in the voters list and for making other corrections. Besides, measures will be taken to link Aadhaar with Voter ID (voluntary) and priority to verify the duplication of names and photos and prepare a foolproof list, the DC added.

Suitable amendments have been made to Section 14(B) of The Representation of The People Act 1950 and The Registration of Electors Rules 1960. Accordingly, apart from the existing eligible date of Jan.1, provisions have been made to include the names on April 1, July 1 and Oct.1 too. Henceforth, voters list will be updated every quarter to ensure that the names of eligible voters who attain 18 years will be added to the list and Electors Photo Identification Card are also distributed to them.

Currently, during the revision of annual voters list of 2023, there is a provision to file application in advance for those who attain 18 years on Apr.1, July 1 and Oct.1. With this, the eligible voters need not wait till next year to enrol their names during the special revision drive. They will get opportunity to vote during the mid-term elections.

Unlike earlier, provision has also been made to transfer the names from one Assembly Constituency to another in the revised Form-8 against Form-8A that was in force earlier.

According to the directions of Election Commission of India, the voter ID of those names enrolled and corrected after Sept.1, 2022 will be delivered through speed post. To enable general public and political reps for revising list, Helpline 1950 is started, said the DC. For details on voters list of respective taluks, contact following Offices: Periyapatna – Ph: 08223-274175, K. R. Nagar: 08223-262371 or 262234, Hunsur: 08222-252040, H.D. Kote: 08228-255600, Nanjangud: 08221-223108, Mysuru: 0821-2414811 or 2414812, MCC: 0821-2418800 and T.N. Pur: 08227-260210.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, political leaders and others were present.