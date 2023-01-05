Bandipur ‘Yuva Mitra’ nature education scheme launched

January 5, 2023

Promotes learning-by-exploring through field visits, curriculum transactions related to forest, wildlife

Mysuru: Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday launched a free wildlife safari programme, Bandipur ‘Yuva Mitra’, a nature education programme for students of Government Schools in Chamarajanagar district.

The ‘Yuva Mitra’ programme, a part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the launch of Project Tiger in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in 1973, aims to educate students on wildlife conservation of forests and their importance. It will be conducted throughout the year. The first batch of students’ safari was flagged off on the occasion.

The programme demonstrates forest and wildlife citizenship qualities through positive change in behaviour and action at individual, school, family and community levels. Not only students, but also teachers, Principals, parents and all those who demonstrate these qualities become ‘Yuva Mitras.’

Social peer group

Youths in fringe villages will act as a social peer group resolving to address issues of poaching, tree-cutting, forest fires, etc., says a note from the Bandipur forest authorities. The programme envisages providing an opportunity for underprivileged students to explore, understand, experience and learn more about Bandipur and its wildlife in the context of their immediate surroundings.

It will promote a learning-by-exploring approach through field visits and curriculum transactions related to forest, wildlife, forest ecosystem services and their conservation importance.

The programme will strive to create a positive National Park – people relationship so that they can convince the local people about the human-wildlife conflict and create awareness about the dos and don’ts when the animals stray out.

The programme will connect the stakeholders through ‘teacher-to-child, child-to-child, child-to-parents and parents-to-community’ to address conservation and forest-related issues.

800 Schools, 30 Colleges

There are over 800 Government Schools and 30 Colleges around Bandipur and the students are deprived of visiting and exploring Bandipur due to financial constraints and a lack of opportunity. The ‘Yuva Mitra’ has been ideated and planned to give an opportunity for these students to experience, explore and understand more about the Tiger Reserve and its wildlife in the form of awareness, said Ramesh Kumar, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The Union Minister also released pamphlets and booklets on forest and wildlife and opened an outlet where decorative artefacts have been made from lantana weed by tribal communities coming under Mangala Gram Panchayat and the Forest Development Committee. The products will be made available to tourists and help in the financial empowerment of tribals.

Director General of Forests C.P. Goyal, Director General of Forests S.P. Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akthar, Chief Conservator of Forests – Mysuru Circle M. Malathi Priya and others were present.