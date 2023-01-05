Sexual assault on graduate, forceful marriage and caste abuse: Case registered against Santro Ravi

January 5, 2023

Mysuru: A graduate has lodged a complaint against K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi of sexually assault, forceful marriage and caste abuse. Based on the complaint, Vijayanagar Police have registered a case against Santro Ravi under the provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act, SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and under IPC Section 506, 498A, 504, 376, 270, 313 and 323.

In her complaint, the girl has stated that Santro Ravi in February and March of 2019 had given advertisement in a newspaper seeking financial assistant for his firm. On Mar. 2, 2019, the girl, a Mechanical Engineering graduate and a resident of Vijayanagar, called the number mentioned in the advertisement. Later, one Madhusudhan, said to be the office boy in Santro Ravi’s Office, came to the house of the girl and took her along with her sister to a house in Vijayanagar 4th Stage.

She has stated in the complaint that there was no name board in front of the house and when she entered the hall of the house she saw a board with the name ‘Sri Kukke Subramanya Enterprises’ along with the name ‘K.S. Manjunath, B.A., Financier.’ An interview was conducted in the hall during which information pertaining to her education and family details were collected and she was sent back. Within a few minutes, she received a message ‘You are selected’ on her mobile phone and a new phone and SIM card purchased in her name was given to her.

The complaint further states that on Mar. 7, 2019, she reported to work and at about 12.30 pm, the office boy gave her juice. After consuming the same, she fell unconscious in a few minutes and when she regained conscious at about 3.30 pm, she found herself naked on the bed in the office room with Santro Ravi sitting next to her. She alleged that Santro Ravi showed her naked photos and threatened her of filing a case by falsely accusing her of stealing Rs. 10 lakh cash from the office.

In April, 2019, Santro Ravi introduced lawyer Shashibhushan as his brother and on May 8, in the presence of the lawyer’s family members married her in their (Shashibhushan’s) house in Srirampura which her father did not know, the complaint stated and added that when she had come to Santro Ravi’s house, he (Ravi) went to her father’s house, abused him using foul language besides speaking bad about her caste. She alleged that in July, she received information that she was infected with Sexually Transmitted Disease (SIT) from a doctor and has accused Santro Ravi of concealing the disease despite him being infected and sexually assaulting her without taking precautions.

She has further stated in the complaint that she was thrown out from the Vijayanagar house in December and when she was staying in her parents’ house, Santro Ravi, who had booked a room in a hotel, called her there and assaulted her sexually. She has stated that when they were staying together in an apartment at Kuvempunagar in March 2020, he (Santro Ravi) demanded her to get Rs. 10 lakh as dowry and to make a sale deed of the house which was in her father’s name to his name. He also threatened of planting drugs in her house and book a false case.

In the months of April, July, August and September of 2021, Ravi had booked rooms in various hotels in her name and had made her to stay with him, she has stated in the complaint and added that on Nov. 22, 2021, when they were staying at a rented house near a hotel in Shashadripuram in Bengaluru, she got pregnant and Ravi had forcefully got the pregnancy aborted. She has also alleged that Ravi had got false cases lodged against her and her sister at Cottenpet Police Station and had sent them to jail.

Following the compliant from the girl that though Santro Ravi was already married, he had not disclosed it to her during her marriage to him and had also forced her to indulge in sexual activity with another person, Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case under various IPC Sections and Acts, are investigating.