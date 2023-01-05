HDK dares CM Bommai to order probe into links between Ministers and Santro Ravi

January 5, 2023

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order a probe into the alleged links between BJP Ministers and Santro Ravi, against whom many cases have been registered in Bengaluru and Mysuru. “If the Chief Minister has the guts let him order a high-level probe and get the scandals investigated,” he said.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, HDK alleged that since 1995, a lot of cases have been booked against Ravi in various Police Stations in Mysuru and Bengaluru. He alleged that Ravi was operating from Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru and questioned “Who gave him the room there?” and demanded the Government to give all details about Ravi’s connections with the Ministers.

“Who is Santro Ravi? Mysuru Police have registered a case against him recently. What is the connection between Ravi and Ministers in the BJP Government? A detailed probe is necessary into the matter,” he said.

The former CM also said that the State Government should also probe those involved in taking JD(S) and Congress MLAs to Mumbai in 2019 to bring down the Coalition Government which was headed by him.

He alleged that 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs went to Mumbai and enjoyed the five-star comforts before pulling down his Coalition Government. He dared CM Bommai to investigate as to who had funded the entire sojourn and footed the bill besides asking the CM to come out with the truth behind the links between Santro Ravi and BJP Ministers as well as the person responsible for industrialist Pradeep, who ended his life by committing suicide accusing BJP senior leader Aravinda Limbavali in the suicide note.

HDK alleged that many illegal methods were adopted to bring down the Coalition Government which he will reveal in detail after returning from the party’s Pancharatna Yatra in Bidar and Kalaburagi.