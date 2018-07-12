Siddharamaiah asks HDK to roll back fuel price hike
News

Siddharamaiah asks HDK to roll back fuel price hike

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who is the Coalition Co-ordination Committee Chairman, has written to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy asking him to roll back fuel price hike and also not to cut rice quota under the Anna Bhagya Scheme.

Expressing displeasure at the blow delivered to his most popular rice scheme, Siddharamaiah in his letter has also disapproved the additional tax burden on petrol and diesel, which not only affects the common man but also runs contrary to Congress’ stand at the National-level against the Narendra Modi government demanding reduction in tax burden on petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, coming under pressure from the coalition partner, Kumaraswamy is expected to announce the roll back during his reply to the debate on the budget in the Legislative Assembly.  He has been compelled to take a re-look at the hike in fuel price and cut in Anna Bhagya rice quota from 7kg to 5kg.

July 12, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Kaginele Seer likens Siddu to a Ram in battlefield
Siddu expresses doubts about survival of coalition Govt.
Karnataka finally nominates member to Cauvery panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching