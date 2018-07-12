MCC to conduct survey of roadside vendors
News

MCC to conduct survey of roadside vendors

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is implementing Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) project for the benefit of roadside vendors has planned to conduct a survey of roadside vendors in city soon.

The project is being implemented to address livelihood concerns of the urban street vendors by facilitating access to suitable spaces, institutional credit, social security and skills to the urban street vendors for accessing emerging market opportunities.

The team consisting of women members of self-help groups will conduct the survey to collect necessary information.

Roadside vendors should submit copies of their Voter’s ID Card, BPL Card, Aadhaar Card, Caste Certificate, Bank Pass Book and other documents along with their individual photo and a photograph of the individual along with family members to the survey team, according to a  press release from MCC Additional Commissioner.

July 12, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Attention Property Owners: MCC to target top 100 defaulters
Tahsildar raids illegal dyeing units in city
Beware! Heavy fines await those urinating in public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching