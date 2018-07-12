MCC to conduct survey of roadside vendors

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is implementing Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) project for the benefit of roadside vendors has planned to conduct a survey of roadside vendors in city soon.

The project is being implemented to address livelihood concerns of the urban street vendors by facilitating access to suitable spaces, institutional credit, social security and skills to the urban street vendors for accessing emerging market opportunities.

The team consisting of women members of self-help groups will conduct the survey to collect necessary information.

Roadside vendors should submit copies of their Voter’s ID Card, BPL Card, Aadhaar Card, Caste Certificate, Bank Pass Book and other documents along with their individual photo and a photograph of the individual along with family members to the survey team, according to a press release from MCC Additional Commissioner.