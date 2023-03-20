Youth stabbed to death during clash

March 20, 2023

One more youth critical; three arrested over petty dispute

Mysore/Mysuru: A petty dispute led to a murder of a 26-year-old youth on Chamaraja Double Road last night. Police said that it was a brawl between two groups over a long-standing issue over land and the people involved in the clash had consumed alcohol at a local bar.

The murdered youth has been identified as Srigandha (26), a resident of Kakarawadi behind Chamaraja Double Road, who was stabbed by one more youth, 28-year-old Ravi, a resident of Nala Beedhi in K.R. Market.

During the stabbing, Ravi also sustained injuries on his stomach as Srigandha attacked him and has been admitted to a private hospital in Devaraja Mohalla. According to the doctors, Ravi’s condition is said to be critical. Three persons, Ravi’s father Ramesh and Ravi’s friends Mujeeb and Harish alias Dood, have been arrested.

According to the Krishnaraja Police who have registered a case, there was a long-standing dispute over property between the family of Ramesh and Srigandha. Late last evening, Ravi’s father Ramesh reportedly assaulted Srigandha with his hands near his house when the latter was loitering around.

Just 10 minutes later, Srigandha spotted Ravi on Chamaraja Double Road and picked up a fight with Ravi as the latter’s father had assaulted him. In a fit of rage, Srigandha drew a knife and stabbed Ravi in his abdomen. Trying to resist further attack, a bleeding Ravi drew the knife he was carrying on him and repeatedly stabbed Srigandha in his stomach and chest.

Hearing about the fight in the middle of the road, Ravi’s friends Mujeeb and Harish rushed to the rescue of their friend and the Police said that they too were part of the clash.

The horrifying incident occurred last night in full public view. Srigandha collapsed and died on the spot while an injured Ravi was admitted to a private hospital in Devaraja Mohalla by his friends and passers-by.

Police said that before the clash, Srigandha, Ravi, Mujeeb and Harish were spotted consuming liquor at a local bar. Both Srigandha and Ravi were carrying lethal weapons and cases will be booked accordingly.

As Ravi is recuperating, he will be arrested later, the Police said. A murder case has been registered and investigations are on.