It’s curtains for city’s favourite Lakshmi

June 13, 2021

Hoots and whistles reverberated inside the Theatre for 72 years

Mysore/Mysuru: Single screen theatres have come under a cloud of uncertainty. The COVID pandemic has hit them hard in more ways than can be imagined. Recurring costs, staff salaries, high taxes and zero incomes proved to be the last nail in the coffin.

Joining the list of theatres that have shut down in Mysuru is Lakshmi Theatre on the Chamaraja Double Road. In financial distress since the last one-and-a-half years, the Theatre is now all set to be relegated to the pages of history after serving Mysuru for 72 years — from 1949. Many can vividly recall the hoots and whistles erupting in this theatre for many years when super hit movies are screened.

Hailed as a favourite cinema among film stars and the common man alike, Lakshmi Theatre had carved a niche of its own and many old-timers still call the Chamaraja Double Road as ‘Lakshmi Theatre Road’ and though many buildings sprang up at every nook and corner of the road, this theatre structure had maintained its distinct identity with ‘Lakshmi’ embossed right on the top of the building.

Cinema stars including Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Ambarish, N.T. Ramarao and J. Jayalalithaa have visited the Theatre in their glorious hey-days. Lakshmi Theatre was initially started by Bombay-based entrepreneurs and it was purchased by Mysureans Srikantan and his friend K. Ramarao. At present, Srikantan’s son Jayanth Subramanya and Ramarao’s son Prakash ran the theatre along with Manmul of Sharada Movies Group, Bengaluru.

No income

“Screening of movies at Lakshmi has stopped ever since COVID has invaded our lives and there is absolutely no income and despite this, we are paying huge taxes to the Government. We are planning to build a shopping complex or an open market in the place. Most of the people who were regulars to cinema halls are now watching movies online or through various apps and our survival looks bleak,” Jayanth Subramanya told Star of Mysore.

Lakshmi Theatre joins the list of theatres including Opera Talkies on Sri Harsha Road, Ranjit Theatre on B.N. Road, Vidyaranya, Ganesha, Shalimar, Srinivasa, Rathna, Shanthala, Sri Nagaraj and Shree.

Family identity

Ownership of single-screen movie halls has become part of the family identity with the family’s fortunes and future prospects tied inextricably to show business. “This is a family business and we have sustained for years. Though the property belongs to us and we need not pay rent, there are other expenses including the burdensome taxes. At this rate, how can we survive? Every industry in the country is bleeding. How long can you stay on the treadmill when you’re sapped off all energy,” Jayanth Subramanya asks.

Unfairly treated

M.R. Rajaram, Vice-President, Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Federation, said: “Soon there will be no single-screen theatres in Mysuru as ever since the pandemic struck, there has been no assistance either from the State or the Centre. We are paying taxes despite being out of business since the last one year and there is no sign of relief from the Government. What is the use in giving Rs. 3,000 for cinema theatre workers? Is it possible to survive with Rs. 50 per day? What about the other days,” he asked.

When compared to Bengaluru, Mysuru pays more taxes. Is Mysuru bigger than Bengaluru? Last year, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) levied full tax. These steps are detrimental to the very survival of theatres and in the coming days, more and more theatres will be shut, Rajaram added.