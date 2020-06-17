Youth with quarantine seal loiters around; Kuvempunagar residents panic
Mysuru/Mysore: Residents of areas surrounding Pooja Bakery in Kuvempunagar Second Stage M-Block were panic-stricken yesterday as a youth with a quarantine seal on the back of his palm was found roaming around the streets.

He was spotted last afternoon carrying a kit bag. He had tea in a nearby shop and was loitering around. Seeing the seal on his hand, alert residents questioned him and told him that he was not supposed to roam around. When asked his whereabouts, the youth replied that he had come from Maharashtra.

This panicked the residents and they immediately alerted the Kuvempunagar Police and the Health Department officers. The officials rushed an ambulance to the place and shifted him to the COVID Hospital. Later, a team from Mysuru City Corporation arrived at the spot and sprayed disinfectants around the tea shop and the areas where the youth had roamed around.

Though disinfectants were sprayed, residents of the area refused to come out even in the evening.

