ZP orders closure of unauthorised meat shops

June 17, 2020

KDP progress review meeting held

Mysore/Mysuru: Cracking the whip on unauthorised sale of meat amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) has ordered closure of all unlicensed meat shops in the District.

ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra ordered Taluk Panchayat (TP) Executive Officers to shut down all unlicensed meat shops at the ZP KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) progress review meeting held at Chamundeshwari auditorium in Mysuru Regional Commissioner’s Office premises here this morning.

During the course of the meeting, some members raised the issue of unauthorised and unhygienic meat shops, when the ZP CEO sought information from the officials regarding the number of meat shops in the district. The officials said that there were in all 793 meat shops in 266 Gram Panchayats, out of which 568 had licence, while the rest 225 did not have licence. After going through the figures, Mishra directed the TP Executive Officers to shut down all unlicensed meat shops in their respective jurisdictions.

ZP President Parimala Shyam presided over the meeting. Vice-President Mangala Somashekar, DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh and other officials were present.

Over 38,000 students to appear for SSLC exam from June 25

Explaining the preparations for the SSLC exam that is scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 4, DDPI Dr. Panduranga said that 38,822 students from the district are appearing for the exam in 151 centres across the district.

Pointing out that all exam halls are being sanitised ahead of the exam in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, he said that all other mandated measures such as thermal screening of students, use of hand sanitisers, wearing of face masks and social distancing will be strictly followed in all the centres.

Stating that only 15 to 20 students will be allowed in an exam hall as a social distancing measure, he said that students found unwell during medical check-up will be permitted to write the exam in other rooms, which are kept ready for the purpose.

Scouts and Guides donate 42,000 face masks

Dr. Panduranga further said that Karnataka Scouts and Guides has donated 42,000 face masks meant for students appearing for SSLC exam, which will be despatched to all the exam centres of the district in a couple of days.

Free bus service

He also said that the KSRTC is providing bus service for the exam and the students can travel in KSRTC buses for free from their place of stay to the exam centre by showing their Hall ticket.