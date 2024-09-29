Yuva Sambhrama: Affection for Kannada, Karunadu highlights of Day-5
September 29, 2024

Mysuru: The Day-5 of Yuva Sambhrama- 2024 witnessed students from various colleges showcasing affection towards Kannada language and Karunadu after offering penance to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and a symbol of good luck at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Students of various colleges performed on songs devoted to Lord Shiva, Maha Kali, Durga, Chamundeshwari apart from Lord Ganesha. They also performed some of the folk dances including Puja Kunita, Pattada Kunita, Veeragase, Huli Kunita, Kolata, Yakshagana apart from Punjabi folk and Bharatanatyam.

The team from Sri Adichunchanagiri First Grade College, Channarayapatna, Hardwicke Independent College, Padma Madegowda College, K.M. Doddi, Government First Grade College, Periyapatna, Mangaluru Independent FGC and Nirmala Composite PU College showcased the affection towards Kannada language through their performance.

Later, students from Government First Grade College, T. Narasipura, Amrita Vidyalayam, Mysuru, Government PU College, Karimuddanahalli, Hunsur,

Government First Grade College, Talakad, Kaveri First Grade College and Sri Sharada First Grade College presented various folk dances. This was followed by devotional dance performances such as Shiva Tandava among others from students of First Grade College, Kengeri, First Grade College, Chinakurali, Sri Lakshmi Hayagreeva College, Sri H.D. Devegowda First Grade College, Holenarasipura and Sri Daksha Academy, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, performances of students from Bharathi College, Mandya, JSS College of Pharmacy among others highlighted women empowerment and the need for providing opportunities for women in every field.

The Government ITI College, N.R. Mohalla, in association with Department of Labour, created awareness on cancer through their dance performance.

