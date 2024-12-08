December 8, 2024

Zojaye Mohammed Ghouse (57), wife of Haji Ameen Mohammed Ghouse and a resident of 3rd Cross, Bannimantap C-Layout, passed away following brief illness at a private hospital in city yesterday.

She leaves behind her husband, a son, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held yesterday at Masjid-e-Firdous, Bannimantap, C-Layout after Isha prayers (8.30 pm), followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle, according to family sources.