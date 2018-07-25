Zoo staff trained in handling Basic Life Support

Mysuru: As a social initiative, Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital, Siddarthanagar, had organised a Basic Life Support (BLS ) training and workshop for Mysuru Zoo staff at their premises yesterday (Tuesday being a weekly holiday for Zoo) with the support of Zoo Administration headed by the Executive Director Ajith Kulkarni.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. K. R. Ramesh, Assistant Director, Mysuru Zoo in the presence of Dr. B.N. Rajeeva, Medical Superintendent, Cauvery Hospital, B.J. Sandeep Patel, Facility Director, Cauvery Hospital, Dr. R. Vaidyanathan, Chief Intensivist, Cauvery Hospital, Dr. R.M. Aravind,Consultant General Surgeon, Cauvery Hospital, Nursing and Paramedical Team.

The workshop was attended by 75 Zoo staff.