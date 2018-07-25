Health check-up camp held for labourers

Mysuru: The Mysore Centre of Builders Association of India (BAI), in association with its Ladies Wing ‘Spoorthi’ and Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, had organised a health check-up camp for construction workers and their family members engaged in the renovation works of Maharaja PU College at the College premises located on JLB Road in city this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the health check-up camp, he lauded the camp organisers for holding the camp in the College campus for the benefit of labourers, who physically toil hard for earning a living.

‘Spoorthi’ Chairperson Swetha Dinesh said that the Wing will hold such health check-up camps on second Saturday of every month for the benefit of the working class, at the BAI premises located near Sterling Theatre in Vidyaranyapuram.

Pointing out that many workers in rural and far off areas cannot visit the city to attend such camps, she said that ‘Spoorthi’ has started ‘Health on wheels’ initiative, where health camps will be held at major construction sites for the benefit of workers.

BAI Mysore Centre Chairman Subramanya Rao, Hon. Secretary Ajit Narayan, Camp Co-ordinator Geethashri, Dr. Sowmya of Narayana Hrudayalaya and others were present.