ZP CEO takes officials to task for abstaining from KDP meeting

Mysuru: The absence of District-level officials at the KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting at the ZP Hall here this morning saw ZP CEO K. Jyothi warning the officials of action if they continued to abstain from such important meetings in future.

The meeting began with a prolonged discussion on droughts, which is seen as the worst in the district for several decades.

Joint Director of Agriculture Somasundar said that the district received only 291 mm of the 374 mm rainfall this year in the period from January to July 20. 

Pointing out that 83 mm less rains meant a 22 percent deficit rainfall, he said that T. Narasipur taluk was the worst drought affected taluk, followed by K.R. Nagar, H.D. Kote and Periyapatna.

He pointed out that only 53 percent of sowing has been recorded in the district, which was a matter of serious concern and the Department was taking all necessary steps to improve the percentage of sowing.

ZP CEO questioned the officials about lethargic implementation of MNREGA scheme, which has forced young farmers to migrate to cities in search of jobs.

