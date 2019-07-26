Horse dung smell nauseates visitors to Palace

Mysuru: The horses being tied in the premises outside the world famous Mysore Palace is irritating the tourists.

The tourists have nothing against the splendid animals but what they are very unhappy about is the dung of horses land the stink it creates.

The horses are tied daily near the Kote Maramma Temple that lies between the Varaha Gate and Jaya Marthanda Gate. The tourists and the pedestrians who walk through these gates are assaulted with the smell of the dung and they are forced to close their noses and walk.

There is a rule that no animals should be allowed inside the beautifully constructed iron grills compound of the Palace. However, violating all rules, the horses are being tied inside the compound. In a few places even the iron grills are broken and have fallen.

Garbage, broken tiles

There is garbage strewn around the attractive Mysore Palace. A few of the tiles where the pedestrians walk is also broken and as a result there are a few pits. This is posing danger to the tourists as they could slip into the pit and fracture their legs especially when they are in a hurry to enter the Palace.

A visitor who was in awe of the Palace, however, pointed out to Star of Mysore that the garbage, the stink of the horse dung and the pits, all rob the exalting experience of the world famous Palace.

