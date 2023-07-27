10-day Silk India saree expo in city from tomorrow
News

10-day Silk India saree expo in city from tomorrow

July 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Abhivruddhi has organised Silk India-2023, a  grand display and sale of silk sarees and other varieties of sarees at Nanjaraja Bahaddur Choultry, Vinobha road, Mysuru, from  July 28 to Aug. 6 between 10.30 am and 8.30 pm.

India is the number one producer of silk in the world for which there is a huge demand both in the national as well as international markets. Different varieties of silk are reared based on climatic and geographic conditions of which only four namely Tussar, Eri, Mulberry and Muga are the prominent ones.

Tussar and Muga are wild varieties of silk cultivated by silk worms fed on organically grown trees. Bihar, Assam and Chattisgarh are the three States where Tussar and Muga are produced.

Arini silk sarees, Crepe silks, Georgette silks, Chiffon silks, Kanjeevaram and wedding sarees, Designer fancy sarees, Darmavaram silk, Raw silk and Tussar, Jute silks, Dhaka silks, Silk Blends sarees and Stoles, Silk Shawls, Uppada, Gadwal, Paithani Sarees, Mangalagiri and Pochampalli Silk Sarees and many more products  will be available in this silk expo.

Also Hand Block Print Sarees,  Silk Bed Covers, Designer dress materials and Borders, Kurtis, Hand-woven Matka & Assam Muga Fabrics, Apoorva silk sarees, Baluchari, Dhaka Masli, Gicha sarees, Boutique sarees, Kantha, Zordoshi, Lucknow Chikan Work sarees, Bhagalpur suits, Printed silk, Banarasi sarees, Reshmi plain and Butti sarees, will also be on display. For details contact Abhinandan  on Mob: +91 63641-65152.

