All digital display boards in city to be removed

July 27, 2023

They disrupt heritage character and violate norms, says District Heritage Conservation Committee

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Heritage Conservation Committee has decided to remove digital display signages in compliance with heritage policy.

The move comes after the Heritage Committee, responsible for preserving heritage structures, found that the digital display boards were disrupting the historical character of the area built during the rule of Wadiyars.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra at the Old DC’s Office meeting hall yesterday. Renowned Heritage expert Prof. Rangaraju expressed concern that Mysuru, being a traditional and cultural city, is losing its beauty due to the presence of digital sign boards.

Prof. Rangaraju called for the dismantling of digital display boards that have been set up in various parts of the city, particularly in the core heritage area where Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had allowed hoardings and display boards to be installed without adhering to heritage norms.

He emphasised the need for maintaining uniformity in the display of all hoardings and digital signages in the core heritage area, ensuring they comply with heritage norms. Prof. Rangaraju defined display as the presentation of any matter, whether commercial or non-commercial, through visual, audio, print or electronic means, targeted at the public, including words, signs, models, placards, notices or representations for advertising, announcements or publicity. He insisted that all such signages must adhere to heritage norms.

Furthermore, Prof. Rangaraju highlighted that these digital boards are also distraction for motorists, diverting their attention. In response, DC Dr. Rajendra assured that measures will be taken to remove such signages at prominent circles and junctions, such as Ramaswamy Circle, Vontikoppal Circle, KSOU Circle and AIISH Circle on Manasagangothri Road. He directed MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy (now transferred) to take appropriate action.

During the meeting, there was a strong consensus that the Old DC’s Office should be preserved and transformed into a museum. Although some attendees suggested handing over the building to the University of Mysore (UoM), the majority agreed to prioritise conservation before making any decision.

Additionally, the meeting approved proposals for the repair and restoration of over eight neighbouring buildings adjacent to the heritage structures. According to the Heritage Conservation Act, the height of these neighbouring buildings should not exceed that of the heritage structures. Conditional approval was granted for repair works, provided they adhere to heritage norms.

The Committee frequently receives renovation proposals for buildings that do not align with the existing heritage character of the area. In some instances, installations, not in harmony with the architectural heritage, have been constructed based on the shop owners’ requirements, observed the members.

Present at the meeting were Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Manjula, Conservationist Prof. Shakeeb-ur-Rehman and Engineers from MCC and MUDA.