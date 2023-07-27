25 accident spots on Expressway: ADGP

July 27, 2023

Artificial Intelligence-based cameras deployed to capture over-speeding, says Alok Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Director-General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar reported that he has identified approximately 20 to 25 accident-prone spots along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

Having personally inspected the 118-km stretch, he highlighted areas that either pose a danger for accidents or create problems for villagers due to the absence of foot over-bridges and other facilities.

Alok Kumar addressed reporters after a meeting with senior Police officers, including those from the Civil, Traffic and Intelligence Departments at the City Police Commissioner’s Office yesterday. The ADGP underlined the urgent need for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address numerous incomplete works on the Expressway to reduce accidents and fatalities.

Onus on NHAI

The NHAI is required to take immediate safety measures to prevent accidents, including the erection of crash barriers at sharp curves and foot over – bridges. Tenders have already been invited for these safety installations, he said.

An NHAI team of road safety experts conducted an inspection from July 17 to 19 and is yet to submit their report. Based on their findings, the NHAI will carry out necessary repairs and rectifications at accident spots, as required.

Alok Kumar stressed that the NHAI must provide the minimum safety requirements; otherwise, the Highway Authority will be held accountable for contributory negligence in the event of a major accident.

Currently, the NHAI is taking steps to improve safety along the Expressway, such as installing caution boards near Ganangur and Kaniminike Toll Plazas and planning to erect crash barriers and foot over-bridges near Mandya district and Ramanagara. Additionally, 97 bus shelters and toilets will be set up, and proper entry and exit points are being designed.

Regarding complaints of theft of fencing, the ADGP clarified that the Police Department has not received any complaints from the NHAI thus far.

AI-based cameras

In an effort to curb over-speeding, two AI-based cameras have been deployed on a trial basis along the Expressway to capture offenders. The NHAI has called for tenders to install more such Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras. Moreover, Alok Kumar revealed that an Intelligent Traffic Management System will soon be experimented in Mysuru.

Alok Kumar tweeted, “Inspected the progress of road safety related work on Bengaluru- Mysore Expressway. AI based cameras deployed on trial basis to capture over-speeding. Introducing Intelligent Traffic Management System in Mysore City soon, any suggestion from citizens is welcome in this regard.”

To ensure compliance with speed limits, various signs have been displayed along the Expressway. The speed limit is set at 100 kmph for the right lane, 80 kmph for the middle lane, and 60 kmph for the left lane.

Violators will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, and Traffic Management Centres (TMC) will generate e-challans. Notices will be sent to the offenders based on the addresses attached to their vehicle numbers.

The introduction of AI-based cameras will be particularly beneficial, especially during night- time. Deploying Police Officers to monitor violators at night can be risky and challenging. These cameras will capture footage of traffic violations, which will be used to generate e-challans automatically.

Using AI-based cameras in this manner offers several advantages, such as continuous surveillance without the limitations of human resources and the ability to capture violations with high accuracy.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCPs Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi and others were present at the meeting.

KSRTC buses, trucks biggest lane discipline violators

“KSRTC buses and trucks have been identified as significant violators of lane discipline on the roads. To address this concern, Mysuru City Police Commissioner, Ramesh Banoth, has been instructed to engage with the KSRTC Divisional Controller to organise counselling sessions for KSRTC bus drivers. Additionally, a separate counselling session should be coordinated with the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) authorities for truck drivers.” — Alok Kumar, ADGP, Traffic and Road Safety

‘Be extra vigilant during Dasara’

Additional Director-General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar has asked the Police teams in Mysuru to be fully prepared for Dasara (Oct. 15 to Oct. 24).

“The festival is fast approaching and tourists from all over the world will come to Mysuru. The Police teams must ensure that the tourists are not inconvenienced and a helping hand must be extended to them,” he said.

Steps must be taken to streamline traffic to handle the tourist and vehicle flow effectively. “Be extra vigilant about people who fleece tourists in the name of providing travel, accommodation and other facilities. The Police must also intervene if wrong information is provided to the tourists to mislead them and extract money,” Alok Kumar said.