Toll collection on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: HC seeks NHAI response on following stipulated rules

March 16, 2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court (HC) yesterday took suo motu cognisance of news reports about the inconvenience caused to motorists on the first day of the toll collection on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH 275). The Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to respond to these issues within three weeks.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, sought a response from NHAI on various issues faced by motorists, as reported in newspapers that highlighted issues raised by commuters and the situation at the toll booths.

The cognisance of issues was taken during the hearing of a PIL, filed in 2022 on lack of proper signage and safety measures in the ongoing work of widening the Highway stretch between Bengaluru and Kanakapura.

The Bench noted that newspaper reports on the Expressway toll collection row have pointed out issues like the commencement of toll collection without the completion of the entire construction work.

It also took to account the improper functioning of boom barriers causing damages to vehicles at toll booths, and technical glitches in automatic FasTag scanners forcing the toll gate staff to use manual scanners.

“The grievance mentioned in the news items is that when the work is still not complete, collection of levy or toll is unjustified. It is also stated that due to heavy technical glitches, barriers are not properly functioning and this faulty functioning or mechanism resulted in causing damage to the vehicles,” the Bench said.

The Bench, citing news reports, noted that the motorists were made to wait in long queues over technical glitches in FasTag identification. The Bench also cited reports and said all these resulted in heavy congestion of vehicles and would force motorists to use the service road resulting in them spending more time for travel.

Referring to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, the Court said the rules mandate various prerequisites, including issuing of a public notice, before the commencement of toll collection. But it appears that this has not been done before commencement of toll collection. Hence, all issues related to toll collection should be considered in the public interest, the Bench said and adjourned further hearing till April 11.