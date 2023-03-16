Former Minister Dr. Mahadevappa not to contest from Nanjangud

March 16, 2023

Withdraws from ticket race, announces support to Darshan Dhruvanarayan

Mysore/Mysuru: In a sudden political development, former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has announced his support to Darshan Dhruvanarayan, withdrawing himself from the race for Congress ticket to contest the ensuing Assembly elections from Nanjangud (SC reserve) Constituency in the district.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who was vying for ticket with KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan (who passed away on Mar.11), announced his total support to the latter’s son Darshan, after calling on the bereaved family members of the Congress leader to console them, at their house in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage here yesterday.

Dr. Mahadevapppa, who was accompanied by his son Sunil Bose (a strong contender for Congress ticket from T. Narasipur Constituency), told media persons that “Dhruvanarayan was an active leader, with whose death I am also in pain. His son Darshan is like my son Sunil, and I had decided on the day Dhruvanarayan died that he (Darshan) should also be nurtured like my son (Sunil). Hence I have met their family members and instilled courage in them.”

“I had neither seen Darshan nor their house, which I came to know only on the day of his (Dhruvanarayan) death. Several people are pained over losing him. Power is not important than life. Let Darshan contest from Nanjangud, emerge victorious to fulfil the aspirations of his father and manage the family,” wished Dr. Mahadevappa.

“I was never after power and was neither under the mercy of others. I can’t explain the ordeal I underwent, which I will explain at an appropriate time. Being a ticket aspirant from Nanjangud, I had neither discussed with others about my decision to support Darshan. Even my son was unaware and it is only now that I am disclosing this before media,” explained Dr. Mahadevappa.

When media persons sought to know whether Darshan was interested in politics, Dr. Mahadevappa who intervened said “It’s not necessary to ask those things, as the people and fans are demanding that Darshan should test the waters. I also felt it right that Darshan should contest from Nanjangud and I had even mentally decided in this regard on the day Dhruvanarayan passed away. However, the time was not ripe to speak and hence I am disclosing it now.”