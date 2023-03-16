Call to students from Mysore Open Forum

March 16, 2023

Dear Students,

Have you not dreamt about going abroad to lead a better quality of life ?

Have you not wondered why conditions abroad are better both for study and work ?

Why are countries like Singapore, Dubai, UK, USA cleaner and more comfortable to live ?

Why Indians — like Sundar Pichai of Google; Satya Nadella, Head of Microsoft; Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks; Dinesh Paliwal, CEO of Harman International; Pankaj Patel, Executive Vice-President of CISCO System; Sanjay Mehrotra CEO of Micron Technology; Indra Nooyi, Head of Pepsico, world’s largest soft drink company and who just retired — succeed only after they studied or worked abroad?

Why can’t our political leaders introduce suitable changes in administration to create similar conditions in India for you to succeed?

Mysore Open Forum invites you to attend a public discussion programme on Saturday, the 18th March, 2023 at 4 pm at Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences, Manasagangothri, Hunsur Road, Mysuru, to discuss all this and more. Topic for discussion is: Corrupt Electoral Systems in India and Ways to Reform it.

When electoral corruption reduces in India, better leaders will get elected. India too will change for the better. It will be an opportunity for you to listen to speakers on the subject and also to express your thoughts.