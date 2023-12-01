10 more Circles to get signal lights

December 1, 2023

New signal lights to be operational in a week’s time, says ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the burgeoning vehicle density having a ripple effect on smooth flow of traffic here, the City Police are all set to install 10 more signal lights at equal number of Circles and junctions. With this the total number of Circles/junctions will increase from existing 52 to 62, which are expected to be functional within a week’s time.

Ten more Circles and junctions that will get signal lights are: RTO Circle, Agrhara Circle, Kautilya Circle in front of Crawford Hall, Rajarajeshwari Nagar Circle on Outer Ring Road (ORR), Akkamahadevi road junction in JP Nagar, Devegowda Circle on Bannur road, KSRTC Bus Depot junction in Sathagalli, ORR in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Basavanahalli junction, Hinkal ORR junction and Nazarbad Circle.

The existing Circles/ junctions with signal lights are: KR Circle in the heart of the city, Sanskrit Patashala Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, MUDA Circle, Hotel Metropole Circle, Dasappa Circle, Nehru Circle, Kalamandira junction, Valmiki road junction, Paduvarahalli junction, Vontikoppal Circle, Akashvani Circle, Old RMC junction and Bogadi ORR junction to name a few.

ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa told Star of Mysore “The works on erecting metal poles for installing new signal lights are underway and they will start functioning soon. The new initiative is aimed at streamlining the traffic to control the rate of accidents and people have to co-operate by following traffic rules.”

Apart from regular traffic, there has been an increase in traffic density especially after Shakti scheme that provides for free travel for women in KSRTC buses was rolled out on June 11, 2023. Besides, there has been a surge in number of vehicles irrespective of public and private vehicles including autorickshaws, taxis, cabs and private buses. With e-Commerce also gaining traction, there has been an increase in number of delivery boys riding two-wheelers to supply food, vegetables, garments, electronic goods among several other products to the doorstep of the consumers, thus contributing to the growing traffic density in an otherwise ‘transport-friendly city’.