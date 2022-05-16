100 bikers come to Mysuru from Tumakuru to ‘save soil’

May 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Coinciding with the ongoing 100-day world-wide solo motorcycle rally by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to raise awareness on soil degradation that poses a threat to life on the planet, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts arrived in city yesterday from Tumakuru via Bengaluru. More than 100 bikers were part of the rally.

The rallyists were welcomed at the Columbia Asia Gate on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. The bikers then traversed through JSS Medical College, Bannimantap, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Mysore Palace, Gun House Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Krishnaraja Boulevard, DC’s Office Road, Adi Pampa Road, Kalidasa Road, Panchavati Circle and Sahitya Bhavan Road to reach MUDA Grounds at Vijayanagar.

A small event was held at MUDA Grounds where volunteers of Isha Foundation run by the Sadhguru welcomed the rallyists. Rotary District Governor Rtn. Ravindra Bhat, Sridhar Jain of ‘Apthamitra’ fame and Founder of Sri Nimishamba School of Dance, Mysuru and his wife Vidu. Sowmya Sridhar Jain were present as guests. Addressing the rallyists, Sridhar Jain said that the world leaders must initiate urgent policy action to prevent soil extinction. “Scientists and agencies have predicted that the planet has cultivable soil only up to 55 years and have warned of catastrophic food shortages. Organic farming must be encouraged to the maximum extent to retain soil fertility that has been eroded with extensive use of fertilisers,” he added.

The ‘Save Soil’ movement was recently initiated by the Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev to urge Governments to formulate policies to address soil health. On March 21, he commenced a solo motorcycle journey of 30,000 km that is slated to cover 27 countries in 100 days to create awareness.