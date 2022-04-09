1,000-bed hostels to come up in every city

April 9, 2022

Scheme to be named after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the State Government has planned to set up a 1,000-bed hostel complex for students in every city across the State in the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to promote education.

“Many students from backward communities are discontinuing education for want of facilities like food and accommodation in cities. The mega 1000-bed hostels at each district will ease the problem,” the Minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed D. Devaraj Urs Post-Matric Students Hostel Complex for Boys at Gangothri Layout, Manasagangothri premises and at Vasanthanagar in the city yesterday. The five hostels have been built at a cost of Rs. 17.19 crore by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Department, District Administration and Zilla Panchayat.

“There are over 1.2 lakh students who are seeking hostel facilities in city areas and we are committed to their education and welfare. The Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Department will take up all measures to ensure hostel facilities for school and college-going students from all communities, including those from deprived OBCs,” he said.

The Government does not want students to discontinue their education just because hostels are not available. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hostel Complexes have been planned as many Government hostels at various districts are running from rented premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha urged the Minister to sanction more hostels to Mysuru so that all applicants can get the facilities.

Advising hostel wardens and the in-charge officers to maintain the hostels well, MLA G.T. Devegowda, who presided, said that the Government’s responsibility ends after constructing buildings.

“Next, the wardens must take over the responsibility of running the hostel well. Cleanliness must be maintained at all costs and action must be taken on those who provide substandard food to the students,” he said.

Hostels are not only a place for having food and accommodation but they must be converted into a place where an ecosystem of learning is maintained. The rich and the affluent can afford posh hostels but the poor and middle-class students depend on Government hostels and their future also depends on the hostel environment, the MLA said.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekhar, MLA L. Nagendra, Incharge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman M. Appanna, Mysuru Paints and Varnishes Limited Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, CADA Chairman N. Shivalingaiah, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanthkumar Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Backward Classes Welfare Department District Officer H.S. Bindya, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department B. Malathi and others were present on the occasion.