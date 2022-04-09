106th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival at Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Sita Rama Mandira

April 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-awaited 106th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival of Ganavisharadha Sri Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Sita Rama Mandira is scheduled to commence from tomorrow (Apr. 10).

The 11-day festival will be inaugurated tomorrow at 5.30 pm by President of the institution R. Guru. This will be followed by the inaugural concert with a Nadaswara Recital by Mysore V. Krishnamurthy. The Nadaswara Concert is supported by V2Soft, Mysuru.

The following 10 days will witness grand concerts by a galaxy of eminent musicians from across India.

April 11: Grand Violin Duet Recital by Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi. They will be accompanied by Vid. B.C. Manjunath on mridanga and Vid. Vyasa Vittala on kanjira. This concert is supported by RLN Simhan, Singapore.

April 12: Vocal Duet Concert by Chilukunda Sisters — Vidu. Indu Nagaraj and Vidu. Lakshmi Nagaraj. They will be accompanied by Vid. Sumanth Manjunath on violin, Vid. Keshavadath on mridanga and Vid. Shamith Gowda on ghata.

April 13: Hindustani Bansuri Concert by Vid. Praveen Godkhindi and team. This concert is sponsored by Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

April 14: Hindustani Vocal Concert by Vid. Venkatesh Kumar and team. This concert is sponsored by Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

April 15: Karnatak Vocal Concert by Vid. Saketharaman. He will be accompanied by Vid. H.N. Bhaskar on violin, Vid. Kulur Jayachandra Rao on mridanga and Vid. Guruprasanna on kanjira.

April 16: Karnatak Classical Vocal Duet Concert by Vidu. Ranjani and Vidu. Gayatri. They will be accompanied by Vidu. H.M. Smitha on violin, Vid. Sai Giridhar on mridanga and Vid. Omkar Rao on ghata. This concert is sponsored by Thought Focus, Mysuru.

April 17: Violin Duet Recital by Mysore Brothers — Vid. Mysore M. Nagaraj and Dr. M. Manjunath. They will be accompanied by Vid. Anantha R. Krishnan on mridanga and Vid. Vazapalli Krishnakumar on ghata. This concert is sponsored by D. Ramabai Charitable Foundation, Mysuru.

April 18: Karnatak Vocal Concert by Vid. Ramakrishnan Murthy. He will be accompanied by Vid. Mysore Karthik on violin, Vid. Anantha R. Krishnan on mridanga and Vid. Vazapalli Krishnakumar on ghata.

April 19: Karnatak Veena Recital by Vidu. Dr. S.V. Sahana. She will be accompanied by Vid. Mannargudi Easwaran on mridanga. This concert is sponsored by Pattabi Enterprises, Mysuru.

April 20: Karnatak Vocal Recital by Vid. T.M. Krishna. He will be accompanied by Vid. Akkarai Subbalakshmi on violin, Vid. Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. Giridhar Udupa on ghata. This concert is sponsored from Mysore Music Association.

All concerts commence at 6.15 pm. Entry to the concerts is free. The programmes are also supported by the Department of Kannada and Culture. Government of Karnataka.

For further information, contact CA Raghunandan Rao on Mob: 91489-67330.