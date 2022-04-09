Hearse van donated

April 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Star India Foundation Founder S. Shafi Ahmed has donated a hearse van worth Rs. 20 lakh for free transportation of bodies of Muslim community members from the house to Masjid and from Masjid to the burial grounds in city limits.

The hearse van was launched by MLA Tanveer Sait near Manipal Hospital junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway recently.

Former MLA Vasu, who was present on the occasion, lauded the services of Shafi Ahmed and appealed the State Government to open NIMHANS and Kidwai Cancer Hospital branches in Mysuru as it would benefit patients from Mysuru and surrounding districts.

Hazarath Moulana Arshad Ahmed, former Mayor Ayub Khan, former Corporator Suhail Baig, JD(S) leader Abdul Azeez Abdulla, Chairman of Mysore (Dist.) Wakf Board Advisory Committee Ghayas Akram, Mukhthar Ahmed of Hira Industries, Al-Khalid Education & Welfare Trust Chairman Mohd. Mumtaz Ahmed, Shabnam Sayeed, JD(S) leader Aftab Ahmed, Abdul Khadar Shaheed, social worker Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi, Fazil Chand Saheb, Thafuz-e-Khabrasthan Managing Committee office-bearer Qurath, Fayaz Ahmed, Payurn and others were present.

Star India Foundation Founder Shafi Ahmed felicitated MLA Tanveer Sait and other dignitaries on the occasion.

For services of the hearse van call Mob: 96110-67234 or Driver Matheen on Mob: 97394-12486, according to a press release.