Yogotsava at Palace premises tomorrow
News

Yogotsava at Palace premises tomorrow

April 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Government Ayurveda Medical College, Government Nature Cure and Yoga College Mysore (GNCYC Mysore), Sri Veda Vyasa Yoga Foundation, Yoga Federation of Mysore and JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSSMVP), under the Ministry of Ayush and Ayush Department have jointly organised Yogotsava at Mysore Palace premises tomorrow  (Apr. 10) from 6 am to 7.30 am.

In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra will be the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait and L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman  H.V. Rajeev, Corporator B.V. Manjunath and Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima will be present.

As part of National Yoga Day celebration, Dr. Ganesh Kumar will perform Suryanamaskara and Yogasana while Dr. B.P. Chandra Acharya will perform Nouli Kriye Yoga. Dr. Chandrashekar will speak on the topic ‘Yogis contribution in Indian Independence’; Dr. Raghavendra Pai will speak on ‘Yoga Bharata Darshana’; Dr. Ganesh Kumar on ‘Ashtanga Yoga and Baladya Bharatha’; Dr. B.P. Murthy on ‘Yoga Shakti Desha Bhakti’ and Dr. Devaki Madhava on ‘Yoga Vishwa Prana’.

There will be a session on ‘Yoga’ chaired by Lakshminarayana Shenoy at 10.30 am tomorrow at Gopalaswamy Shishu Vihara in Lakshmipuram, according to a press release from District Ayush Officer.

