Siddu-GTD put up a friendly front

April 9, 2022

The duo inaugurates slew of development programmes at Lingambudhipalya

Mysore/Mysuru: The bonhomie between former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and JD(S) leader G.T. Devegowda (GTD) — who has made his plans public to quit JD(S) and join Congress — was evident during the inauguration of different development programmes at Lingambudhipalya last evening.

Siddharamaiah, who has made it clear that he will contest the 2023 State polls from the Chamundeshwari seat which he claims ‘gave him a rebirth in politics’, has assured all help for Chamundeshwari constituency, now represented by GTD.

With all bitterness forgotten, at least in public, the duo put up a friendly front, again proving that politics makes strange bedfellows.

A slew of development works were inaugurated at Mysore University Employees Layout at Lingambudhipalya where Siddharamaiah said that he was ready to call officers and other authorities for the development of Chamundeshwari. He said that he would call for meetings of officers in his capacity as Leader of Opposition and former CM.

Recalling his defeat in Chamundeshwari Constituency in the last Assembly elections at the hands of GTD, Siddharamaiah said that as the people had decided to defeat him, he lost the elections.

“I did maximum work for Mysuru but still people defeated me and after I went to Varuna, I did not come to Chamundeshwari Constituency for 10 years and people too taught me a lesson. Victories and defeats are common in elections and I humbly accept the people’s verdict,” he said.

GTD also spoke on the occasion and complimented the former CM for forgetting political differences and for joining hands for the overall development of Chamundeshwari segment.

He said that very soon, water from Kabini will flow to Lingambudhipalya and Mysore University Employees Layout.

The bus stand at Mysore University Employees Layout, high-mast lamp, renovated circle, welcome arch and asphalted road were inaugurated by Siddharamaiah while GTD inaugurated ‘Siddharamaiah Circle’. The circle has been named as ‘Siddharamaiah Circle’ as the former Chief Minister has contributed heavily for the development of the area.