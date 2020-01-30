1,000 traffic violation cases booked in two hours !

January 30, 2020

N.R. Traffic Police collects Rs. 1.64 lakh fine

Mysuru/Mysore: The N.R. Traffic Police, who conducted a drive against traffic rule violators yesterday, have booked 1,000 cases and have collected a total fine of Rs.1,64,800 from them in just two hours.

Following several complaints about traffic rules being grossly violated by motorists in Mandi Mohalla and surrounding places, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna had issued instructions following which N.R. Traffic Inspector Diwakar Gowda and staff conducted a special drive.

The Inspector, who divided the Police staff into four teams conducted special drives from 11 am to 1 pm during which helmet-less riders (both rider and pillion), motorists driving without wearing seat belts, speaking on cell phone while driving/riding, triple riders and other traffic rule offenders were pulled up. A total of 1,000 cases were booked and fines were collected.

Traffic ACP Sandesh Kumar supervised the special drive in which more than 40 Police personnel including 10 Traffic ASIs and SIs took part.

47 drunken driving cases booked: On the same night, Traffic Police personnel of all Traffic Police Stations in city conducted a drive on drunken driving at the Ring Road and have booked 47 cases.

All the vehicles were seized and the Driving Licences of all the 47 offenders have been recommended for suspension. The offenders were counselled at the Counselling Hall at K.R. Traffic Police Station this morning and the vehicles were released after the offenders paid fines (totalling Rs. 5 lakh) at the Court.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandesh Kumar supervised the special drive.

