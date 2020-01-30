239 Women Police Constables attend Passing Out Parade
January 30, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The Passing Out Parade of the fourth batch of Women Civil Police, Railways and KSISF (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) Constables, numbering 239, was held at the DAR Parade Grounds here last evening.

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, IGP (Training) S. Ravi asked Police personnel to work sincerely and maintain discipline throughout their career which they learnt during their 8-month training. Highlighting that developing knowledge, skills and values is key for success in the Police Department, the IGP stressed on the need for saving public properties and lives. Underlining the need for serving the society through honest efforts and practices, he said it was important to effectively take on the challenges that arise during the career of a Policeman.

S. Ravi  also gave away prizes to the best performing probationers on the occasion.

R. Radha of Ballari was declared the Best All-rounder, while Shivaleela Kotur was declared the Best All-rounder in the Outdoor and Indoor categories. In the Indoor category, G.L.Prabitha came first, Radha second and Shekhavva, third. In the Outdoor category, M. Durga came first, Vanishree Kolli and Sonali were declared joint second and Lakshmi Prakash Gadad, third. In the Firing category, Ambika was declared first, Shobha Sangappa Balwad, second and M. Durga, third.

IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, Police Training School Principal Dr. Dharani Devi Malagatti, KPA Deputy Director Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Mounted Police Commandant  Nagaraj, Hassan Police Training School Principal Nagappa and others were present.

