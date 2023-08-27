1,200 delegates attend Anaesthesiologists’ Meet

August 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day 37th Karnataka State Annual and 38th Annual South Zone Conference of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) concluded in the city recently.

With participation from over 1,200 delegates hailing from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Karnataka, the conference centred around the theme of research, innovation, and leadership.

The attendees resolved to ensure that the latest research, technology and advancements in the field are disseminated even to peripheral and resource-limited regions. The event featured the presentation of more than 200 research papers by various post-graduate students. Eminent anaesthesiologists from the four States were felicitated for their lifetime achievements and received prestigious awards.

A series of 10 pre-conference workshops covering different aspects of anaesthesia and intensive care were held across various hospitals and institutions in the city. Over 200 participants benefited from hands-on training provided by distinguished international and national faculty.

The conference was inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who praised the contributions of Anaesthesiologists during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted their role in successfully managing high-risk surgeries.

Medical professionals during the Conference expo.

Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute was the guest of honour. Dr. Gurulingappa Patil, the State President, presided over the function, while Dr. Usha Devi, Organising Chairman, welcomed the gathering.

Dr. H.G. Manjunath, Organising Secretary, proposed a vote of thanks. Other notable attendees included Dr. M.V. Bhimeshwar, National President, Dr. Sukhwinder Singh Bajwa, the Secretary, Dr. Shivakumar, the State Secretary, Dr. V.Y. Srinivas, the City President, Dr. R. Vaidyanathan, City Secretary, Dr. Anil Kumar, Editor of Karnataka Anaesthesia Journal and others.

In parallel, Raymedi International successfully concluded the Foundation Course in Critical Care workshop, an integral part of the 38th ISA Annual South Zone Conference.

The workshop brought together medical professionals from various locations to explore the intricacies of critical care. Its curriculum provided participants with advanced techniques, cutting-edge insights and practical experience, enhancing their abilities to deliver superior patient care.

The workshop encouraged immersive sessions, case study analysis and dynamic discussions, fostering an environment of robust learning and networking.