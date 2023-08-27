Five organisations join hands for mega blood donation drive

August 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Independence Day, five service organisations — Rotary Mysore, Rotary Club of Mysore South-East, Rotary Club of Vijayanagar, Blood on Call Club, and GSS Yoga — united their efforts to conduct a mega blood donation drive from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19.

This remarkable initiative garnered support from 19 partnering organisations and spanned across 12 different locations.

The initiative kicked off on Aug. 17 with a resounding start, thanks to Infosys and its CSR arm, SOFTEN, which has maintained a 15-year tradition of blood donation. Their 49th camp alone contributed an impressive 333 units.

Following this, on Aug. 18, successful camps were held at Gangothri’s Journalism Department and ATME College. The finale of the drive unfolded on Aug. 19 at various venues, including Rotary Mysore Central, NPS International School, Youth Hostel Gokulam, Sri Kannika Parameshwari Temple, GSS Office, Builders Association of India, CPC Polytechnic, KSOU and SDM-IMD.

Despite heavy rainfall, the donors’ spirit remained undeterred, resulting in the collection of a grand total of 950 units of blood. The collaborative effort saw the participation of six blood banks across three districts.

Notably, the NPS School camp was exclusively managed by the Inner Wheel Club of Mysore and NPS School teachers, presenting a unique pink-themed camp. The drive garnered support from 19 organisations and three media partners.

Distinguished persons, including the heads of the hosting organisations, played pivotal roles in inaugurating the blood camps. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Rotary District 3181 Governor Rtn. H.R. Keshav, Past District Governor R. Guru (Industrialist), DCP (Crime & Traffic) S. Jahnavi inaugurated the Rotary Mysore camp at the Kannika Parmeshwari Hall premises.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar inaugurated the NPS International School camp. Scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar lent support through audio-video messages and personally visited the Rotary Mysore camp.

With the motto ‘blood cannot be manufactured; it can only be donated,’ this drive stands to meet the blood requirements of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.