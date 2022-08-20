75th Independence Day Celebrations

August 20, 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya, BRBNMPL, Mysuru: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated with great pomp and patriotic fervour. Chief guest M.K. Gopala Iyengar, a freedom fighter, Ex-Lac in Royal Indian Air Force and supporter of INA, hoisted the Flag. The guests of honour were C.R. Rangashetty, freedom fighter, Lt. Col. B.V. Mahesh, ASC Centre, Bengaluru and S.B. Mamatha, Asst. Director, Dept. of Agriculture. Principal M. Bhagyalakshmi welcomed. Programmes included yoga display, speech in Hindi, action song, group song, aerobics display, speech in English and group dance.

The State Champions of Fit India Quiz Namrata S. Gunikar and Y. Indu Hasini received their cheque and certificate from chief guest. The cheque of Rs. 2.5 lakh for the School for Fit India State Championship and Certificate was received by Principal while Nishanth received his certificate and badge from the chief guest for the “Golden Arrow,” the highest level in cubbing.

A magazine on “Unsung Heroes of Our Freedom Struggle” was released and the guests were felicitated. Ramaprasad proposed a vote of thanks.

GSSS School & College, Siddarthanagar: P. Thilak Kumar, Senior Manager in Analytic Technology, Infosys and Trustee of Janajagarana Trust, Mysuru, was the chief guest. B. K. Natraj, Member & Co-ordinator, Shahida Banu, Principal of the College, S.R. Hemalatha, Principal of the School and Sumana, Head Mistress were present. Children performed various activities such as March-past, Hoops, Dumbbells Drill, Dance, Patriotic song, Karate, etc.

Al-Kabir English Nursery, Primary, Higher Primary & High School, Bannimantap, ‘B’ Layout: 75th Independence Day was celebrated with pomp and show. Akmal Pasha, Ward No. 8 Corporator, hoisted the Flag. Seen are (from left) M. Shilpakala, Primary School teacher, S. Kiran, High School teacher, Akmal Pasha, Corporator, Reshma Samiulla, Secretary of Al-Kabir School and Mohammed Hannan Khan, Member of Al-Kabir School.

Acharya Gurukula School, Kadakola, Nanjangud: Dr. N. N. Prahallada, former Professor of Education, Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysore, was the chief guest and hoisted the National Flag. Variety cultural programmes by students were appreciated by all. Manjunath, President and Usha, Secretary of the School, staff, students, parents and public were present.

Mysore Race Club (MRC): Y.B. Ganesh, Chairman, MRC, hoisted the National Flag in the presence of the Managing Committee, Members, Staff, Trainers, Bookmakers and Jockeys. A formation of India Map by the participants wearing Tricolour attires and sporting Flags was the main attraction.

St. Lawrence International School, Yadavagiri: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the St. Lawrence International School community. The celebration started with the hoisting of the Flag and the National Anthem being sung by one and all. The little ones paid their respect to the Tricolour and sang “Aye Watan…” Students paid tribute to the freedom fighters and danced for “Vande Mataram.”

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School, Vijayanagar: Chief guest Brig. Vinod Kumar Adappa hoisted the Flag. Students gave patriotic performances both in the School premises and at Bannimantap Grounds. Seen are: P.S. Ganapathy, Hon. Secretary, BVB Mysuru Kendra, Brig. Vinod Kumar Adappa, K.B. Ganapathy, Chairman, A.T. Bhashyam, Hon. Treasurer, Wing Cdr. (Retd) Balasubramanyam, Committee Member, Vijaya Narasimham, Principal and Venkatesh, PE Instructor.

Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), Mysuru Unit: In all, 75 cyclists participated in the Cycle Rally from International Youth Hostel in Gokulam to KRS on account of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

YHAI President Jayaramu hoisted the Flag at Intl. Youth Hostel, Gokulam, in the presence of members & invitees.