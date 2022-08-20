Provide city bus facilities around Ring Road
August 20, 2022

Sir,

A large number of Mysureans are struggling to travel around the Ring Road due to lack of regular public transport facilities.

Many Layouts, Schools, Industries and Hospitals are located in and around Ring Road and it is very difficult for women, students and elders to get bus, auto or any other mode of direct transportation.

If someone wants to travel from one extension to another around Ring Road they have to travel roundabout through city centre and it is a waste of time for citizens. Also it is very difficult for all citizens to travel around Ring Road during early morning 6 am and night 10 pm.

On behalf of the travelling public, I urge the ksrtc authorities to provide bus facilities around Mysuru Ring Road like in Bengaluru immediately as Dasara is nearing and the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway work is going on briskly so that people can cut short travel and traffic time inside city limits.

– M. Manjunath, Mysuru, 19.8.2022

