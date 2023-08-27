Licence to kill trees is with MCC officers, staff

August 27, 2023

Concrete, interlocking tiles around trees on pavements choking city’s greenery

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), responsible for safeguarding the city’s verdant charm, seems to be veering in a contrary direction. Under the guise of development, roots of many trees on sidewalks are choked beneath interlocking tiles, spelling a gradual demise for these trees and ultimately, their removal.

The rallying cry of ‘Gida Belisi, Mara Ulisi’ (grow plants, save trees), once echoing for ages, has recently slipped into history’s annals due to the lackadaisical attitude of the environmental authorities in question.

Perplexingly, those in authoritative positions appear adverse to the city’s green canopy, a defining feature that is fading from memory. The once-abundant tree cover, which not only provided shade but also generated copious oxygen, is now facing the axe.

Astonishingly, those at the helm are the ones issuing the ‘Licence to Kill.’ Their rationale lies in the threat of uprooting, an outcome largely attributed to the authorities’ own action of covering surfaces with concrete to cater to human convenience, sidelining the trees that stood tall. This process continues, even during the rainy season, leaving no room for water to percolate.

A quick survey of the vicinity reveals such instances on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri, Chaduranga Road near the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Swimming Pool Road in Saraswathipuram and the vicinity of Maharaja’s Grounds among others.

Here, the earth surrounding the trees is excavated and replaced with concrete, adorned with interlocking tiles. Should this practice proliferate citywide, the prospect of tree falls becomes undeniable.

Not long ago, interlocking tiles were being laid on the footpath of Fire Brigade Road in Saraswathipuram. The efforts were halted by Team Mysuru volunteers, who also notified Mayor Shivakumar. The Mayor directed the contractor to proceed while safeguarding the trees. Regrettably, the unscientific work endures.

Contrastingly, near Cheluvamba Park, the space around the tree’s base remains untouched while interlocking tiles cover the vicinity, enabling water to reach the roots during rainfall.

The public contends that, concerning the environment, elected representatives and bureaucrats should collaborate. Furthermore, using M-Sand for concreting surfaces around trees is unscientific.

Prathap Gowda, a city resident said, “The city, envisioned by the late Maharajas of Mysuru, is undergoing disfigurement in the name of development. Contemporary plans lack foresight with involved parties executing subpar work solely for financial gain. Even officials lack commitment and environmentalists, though sporadically protesting, fail to deeply consider these vital matters. The public, too, has turned a blind eye.” Is it right to sacrifice greenery for the sake of embellishing sidewalks? he questioned.

Prabhuswamy of Devaraja Mohalla said that a few traders in commercial areas were felling trees for personal benefit. The Forest Department nurtures trees beneath power lines, only to fell them later, citing contact with overhead power lines. “While Raghavan of Raghulal & Co strives to make Mysuru greener, the irresponsibility of others poses a grave threat to the world of trees,” he said.