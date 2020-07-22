135 fresh COVID cases, five deaths reported in Mysuru district on Tuesday
July 22, 2020

Mandya sees 13 new cases, Kodagu reports one, Chamarajanagar sees 34 fresh cases and a death

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district, which had reported 149 new cases on Monday saw 135 fresh COVID positive cases yesterday (Tuesday) bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,908, according to the media bulletin last evening.

A total of 674 patients have been discharged so far with 49 persons being discharged yesterday. There are 1,154 active cases in the district and five COVID related deaths were reported yesterday bring the total number of deaths in the district to 80.

The following are the COVID statistics according to the State media bulletin last evening. 

Mandya: The district reported 13 fresh COVID cases yesterday increasing the total positive cases to 923. As many as 695 patients have been discharged so far including 86 patients yesterday.

A total of 221 active cases are there in the district and the total COVID related deaths in the district is seven.

Kodagu: With just one new COVID case reported yesterday, the total number of positive cases in the district now stands at 281.

A total of 182 patients have been discharged so far including nine patients yesterday and the total active cases in the district is 94. Total COVID related deaths in the district are five.

Chamarajanagar: Thirty-four fresh COVID cases were reported in the district yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases to 364. Eleven fresh discharges were made and the total discharges are 198.

There are 162 active cases in the district and one COVID related death was reported yesterday bringing the total deaths to four.

