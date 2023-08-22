135-km Road, 119 Circles to be illuminated this Dasara

August 22, 2023

Short-term tenders worth Rs. 6.3 crore floated; Bidders to come up with innovative ideas

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: The culturally rich city of Mysuru is gearing up to shine brightly with dazzling decorative lighting as it prepares to celebrate the Dasara festival with enthusiasm. Known for its grandeur, this year’s festival will see the city adorned with illuminations that will mesmerise onlookers and fill their hearts with warmth.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) is set to illuminate a stretch of 135 kilometres of roads and 119 Circles, having meticulously planned to illuminate the city in all its splendour. The decision to elevate the pomp of the Nada Habba (festival) this year has led to an extension of the decorative lighting throughout the Navaratri period, promising a spectacle that will captivate both residents and visitors alike.

This year’s festivities will be particularly special as Mysuru is the hometown of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. The captivating displays will adorn the cityscape from 6.30 pm to 6.30 am during the Navaratri period, spanning from Oct. 15 to 24, CESC Superintending Engineer A. Sunil Kumar told Star of Mysore.

In addition to lighting up the 135-kilometre road, prominent Circles and iconic venues such as Doddakere Maidan, K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Jayachamaraja Circle (Hardinge Circle), Ramanuja Circle, the area around the Railway Station, Manasagangothri, LIC Circle at Bannimantap and more than 30 huge structures at key locations will be carefully selected to host an array of enchanting decorative lights.

The radiant illumination will also encompass Government buildings, with a variety of dazzling decorative lights gracing these structures.

The historical and contemporary District Administrative buildings, Mysuru City Corporation building, Crawford Hall of the University of Mysore, MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) headquarters, CADA (Command Area Development Authority – Cauvery) officers’ quarters, City Railway Station, Maharaja’s College and various other Government edifices will gleam brilliantly with festive lights.

15-section tenders

This extensive decorative lighting project comes at a total cost of Rs. 6.3 crore, with the tender process divided into 15 sections (short-term tenders), promoting active online participation from bidders.

The tender specifications encompass a wide range of tasks, with values ranging from Rs. 23 lakh to Rs. 60.62 lakh. Departing from tradition, this year’s installations feature new designs and innovations, responding to the public’s desire for a refreshing change. “The tenders have been divided to encourage different bidders, resulting in a variety of themes and structures,” added Sunil Kumar.

Unique serial lighting this year

For the past five to six years, the same type of serial lights has been used without any innovation. However, this time, there’s a directive from the District Minister to showcase innovative lighting and serial lights to provide visitors with something new. This requirement has been incorporated into the tenders, urging bidders to bring forward their creative ideas. Moreover, the use of cheap Chinese illumination sets and serial lights will not be permitted this time. —A. Sunil Kumar, Superintending Engineer, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation