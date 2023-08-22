PM POSHAN nutritious food programme launched

August 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa launched the District level PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), a Centrally sponsored scheme, by distributing Eggs, Bananas and Groundnut Chikkis to students at Maharaja’s Government High School on JLB Road here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa said that every citizen of the country should be physically and mentally healthy for the progress of the country. Noting that the scheme was earlier known as ‘National Programme for Mid-Day Meal in Schools’, he said this scheme covers all students from Class 1 to 10.

Recalling his childhood days when he often found it difficult to get three-square meals a day, the Minister said that he used to have Rice Balls with Salt and Chillies.

Asserting that no one should be hungry, he said that the State Government was committed to make Karnataka a hunger-free State.

Pointing out that last year, students from Class 1 to 8 were provided Eggs, Bananas and Groundnut Chikkis, he said now the scheme has been extended to 10th standard from this academic year.

Stating that under the scheme, the students will be provided this nutrient-rich food for 80 days a year, he said that the scheme covers as many as 2,328 schools in the district, including 2,064 Government, 258 aided and 6 Maulana Azad Model schools.

Pointing out that a total of 2,12,646 students including 1,65,794 Government School and 46,852 unaided school students are covered under the scheme, Dr. Mahadevappa said that these students will be provided nutrient-rich food for 2 days a week.

The Government is spending Rs. 480 on each student, he said adding that the State Government has set aside Rs. 10.2 crore annually for the scheme.

Maintaining that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar advocated an educational policy where everyone should get a scientific and logical education, the Minister said that the youth community should live a life sans any confusions regarding religion, castes and communities.

He also called upon the teachers to teach skills to students so that they can build a useful and occupied life along with their academics.

MLA Tanveer Sait, MLCs Marithibbegowda and C.N. Manjegowda and other officials were present on the occasion.