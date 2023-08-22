Release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: Police prevent farmers from blocking Expressway, take them into custody

August 22, 2023

Mandya: Opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, over 150 farmers staged a protest in the town and even tried to block the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway this noon. But the Police, who prevented the farmers from entering the Expressway, took the farmers into custody as a precautionary measure.

The farmers, who arrived in bullock carts at Induvalu, tried to enter the Expressway from the bypass road, which was barricaded by the Police. But the farmers, who moved the barricades aside, entered in a wordy duel with the Police and tried to enter the Expressway.

The Police not only prevented the farmers from entering the Expressway but also took them into custody and boarded them into waiting KSRTC buses and took them away from the spot.

Farmer leaders Induvalu Chandrashekar, Ramesh Gowda, Basavaraju and others were present on the occasion.