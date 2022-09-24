14-year-old boy undergoes Whipple’s Surgery at Apollo BGS Hospitals

September 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A 14-year-old boy got a new lease of life after he underwent a complex and rare for age Whipple’s Procedure (Pancreaticoduodenectomy) performed by the Gastrointestinal Surgeons of Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

The boy had a history of pain in his abdomen for the last 4 years that recently got severe leading to the child unable to tolerate the pain and consume oral diet.

An Endoscopic Ultrasound performed showed Complex Cystic lesion of size 7×6 cms in the head of the pancreas. A further workup with detailed CT scan showed compression of the main vein (Portal Vein) connecting to the liver causing multiple collaterals while the Cyst fluid analysis suggested a doubtful tumorous lesion.

A Multidisciplinary Team comprising GI Surgeons, Gastroenterologists and Radiologists chalked out a meticulous surgical approach to treat the lesion after obtaining the family consent.

Explaining about the rare procedure during a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, Dr. S. Nairuthya, Consultant Chief Gastrointestinal Surgeon, said “The surgery went on for nearly 6 hours due to its complicated anatomy. Though we had planned for venous resection, we were able to painstakingly dissect off the tumour from the Superior Mesenteric Vein and perform a Whipple’s Procedure.”

Dr. V. Yeshwanth Kumar, Consultant Hepato Biliary & Liver Transplant Surgeon said, “The surgery was quite challenging but we could perform it successfully with a smooth post operative recovery. The child was discharged within a week. He is doing well on follow up and is now able to consume normal diet.”

The Clinical Team comprised Dr. Rajkumar P. Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist, Dr. Aathira Ravindranath, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist and Dr. N. Arun, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, said “This is the first time in Mysuru and one of the youngest in State, to have undergone such a complex surgery. Our Team of Gastrointestinal Surgeons are highly skilled and experienced in performing complex Vascular resections, hepatobiliary and Transplant surgeries which is rarely seen in this region and patients can get treated for advanced diseases at our hospital, saving their precious time towards the treatment and recovery.”