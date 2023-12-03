140 years for Mysuru City Railway Station

December 3, 2023

‘Station Mahotsav’ held to commemorate historic opening

Mysore/Mysuru: A ‘Station Mahotsav’ was held on Dec. 1 at the Mysuru City Railway Station, commemorating the 140th anniversary of the opening of its historic building.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal inaugurated the event and acknowledged the visionary efforts of the erstwhile rulers of the Mysore Kingdom for establishing the railway system in the late nineteenth century.

The event marked the inauguration of the Mysore Railway Station building by the erstwhile Princely State of Mysore on Dec. 1, 1881. The primary goal is to impart knowledge about the history of the railway system and showcase its heritage assets, including railway stations and system equipment. The emphasis is on highlighting the community’s connection with the station.

Formally opened by the erstwhile Mysore State Railway, the Mysore Railway Station played a pivotal role in connecting Bengaluru City and Mysore through the construction of an 86-mile meter-gauge railway line. Originating as a famine relief initiative, the Railway aimed to transport fodder to remote areas and engage individuals in constructing the Railway line in exchange for grains as wages.

The Mahotsav is a celebration of the Railway Station’s rich heritage, underscoring its crucial role in fostering connectivity and catalysing the development and progress of Mysore across social, economic and cultural domains.

The ceremony recognised the contributions of key individuals who have served with distinction in the railway’s past, continuing to uphold its legacy. Cultural programmes were presented by the students of Lalitha High School, Yadavagiri.

This transformative initiative aimed to bring about qualitative changes in the lives of the region’s inhabitants, particularly during recurring famines. Shilpi Agarwal highlighted that Mysuru Railway Station is poised to become a world-class facility, offering modern amenities and significantly enhancing the travel experience as it prepares for the anticipated growth in traffic in the foreseeable future.